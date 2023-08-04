Justin Gainey recaps Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Lithuania
Tennessee basketball beat Lithuania 97-57 on Friday in Italy.
Tennessee basketball beat Lithuania 97-57 on Friday in Italy.
Nadel has called Rangers games since 1979.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points for the Lakers last season.
If anyone sees this as a farce, they should listen to Diaz and know it is anything but that.
A report Thursday said Zambia coach Bruce Mwape had touched the chest of one of his team's players two days before Zambia beat Costa Rica.
“I feel like I beat the toughest battle,” John Metchie III said in his first public comments since being diagnosed.
Rob Font took a year off from MMA after a pair of losses and gained a new perspective on the sport given his daughter, Emerald Monroe Font, was born during his sabbatical.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Aaron Blom is one of seven college athletes in the state of Iowa to be accused of making illegal bets.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
Check out our latest batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
The Dodgers have added multiple pitchers via trades in recent days. Will it be enough to bolster a struggling staff?
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
The Mets officially started selling this week by trading their closer.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
The 28-year-old was reportedly defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play when the training camp injury occurred.
Keira Walsh was England's conductor, a FIFA Player of the Year nominee. Now she's the fourth England star to suffer a serious knee injury this season.
UFC 291's co-main event between former champs Blachowicz and Pereira could be explosive, but if it is, does that favor Blachowicz?