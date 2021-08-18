Justin Gainey participates in TopConnect virtual event

Tennessee assistant men’s basketball coach Justin Gainey was selected to participate in the 2021 TopConnect Basketball Virtual Symposium.

The two-day event began Tuesday.

Gainey was hired by head coach Rick Barnes during the offseason and comes to Tennessee with 15 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience. He has coaching stints in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Pac-12 and Big East.

Prior to coming to Tennessee, Gainey was associate head coach at Marquette.

He has coached multiple first-round NBA draft picks.

TopConnect was founded by one-time Virginia Commonwealth athletic director Dr. Richard Sander. TopConnect identifies top assistant basketball coaches in the nation with mid-major athletic directors and provides networking and leadership development opportunities for both.