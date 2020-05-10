Justin Gaethje wants Khabib ahead of Conor McGregor (UFC 249 Press Conference)

Justin Gaethje UFC 249 post-fight

Newly minted interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has worked hard to get to where he is in mixed martial arts. But that place isn't simply putting himself in position to collect a payday against the likes of Conor McGregor.

What Gaethje really wants is to prove himself as the best lightweight fighter in the world.

He knows to do that, it'll take more than stopping fellow contender Tony Ferguson like he did at UFC 249 on Saturday night. He needs to face the man many consider the greatest lightweight of all time, undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That's exactly what he wants.

Gaethje talked about his UFC 249 win over Tony Ferguson, how he beat one of the best in the sport, and why he wants to face Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

