Justin Gaethje on UFC 300 fight vs. Max Holloway: ‘I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it’

Justin Gaethje predicts a doctors’ stoppage TKO of Max Holloway at UFC 300.

BMF champion Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) defends his belt against Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Former UFC featherweight champion Holloway has never been knocked out in 32 professional fights, but Gaethje is confident he can deliver a different kind of violence that “Blessed” is yet to experience.

“No one steals the show quite like ‘The Highlight,'” Gaethje said in a promotional video for UFC 300. “Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing through the veins – that’s what you are going to get from me. My ability to create damage is second to none.”

Gaethje was the first to stop Tony Ferguson by strikes, and he plans on doing the same to Holloway – but he foresees the finish coming in slightly different fashion.

“Max Holloway is a legend – probably the only person on the UFC roster right now that checks every single box when it comes to being the BMF – so I have a lot of respect for him,” Gaethje said. “However, this is my job, and I’m going to try and f*ck him up.

“I will finish Max. He might not go to sleep the traditional way, but I think I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it. We are about to paint a violent picture, and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show.”

