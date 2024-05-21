Justin Gaethje credits fight style for his bigger UFC paydays

Justin Gaethje has no intentions of changing his fighting style.

Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) has thrilled fans with exciting fights and finishes, but his willingness to stand and trade has cost him before. A prime example would be his most recent outing at UFC 300 where he was knocked out by Max Holloway in the final second of the fight.

Many questioned former NCAA Division-I All-American wrestler Gaethje for not attempting any takedowns vs. Holloway, but “The Highlight” has no regrets. He says both he and his bank account are happy with the way things have played out in his career.

“You know, this is my job. I do this for the money, and if I was to take a heavy wrestling approach, they would never be paying me what they’re paying me now,” Gaethje said in an interview with Title Sports Network. “I’ve had huge fights, pretty much because of the way that I fight, so I have no regrets.”

Owner of 13 UFC bonuses throughout his career, Gaethje now is looking to take some time off after a grueling battle against Holloway.

“I would say end of the year, early next year (I’ll be back). I’m in no rush,” Gaethje said. “Obviously with the fight that I just had, I want to take the time, rest my body, rest my head and get fired up again to go back in there and work my hardest.”

