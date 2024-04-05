Justin Gaethje agrees with Max Holloway’s pitch for Mark Coleman to present BMF title at UFC 300: ‘I love it’

Justin Gaethje is sold on Max Holloway’s idea to have Mark Coleman present the BMF belt to the winner of their UFC 300 showdown.

During an interview with MMA Junkie earlier this week, Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) said he would like UFC Hall of Famer Coleman to present the belt because he’s a “real life BMF” after saving his parents from a near-fatal house fire in March.

The idea caused excitement across the MMA community, including from Coleman himself. Many agreed it needs to happen, and Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) would like nothing more than “The Hammer” to put the BMF championship around his waist on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

“I love it,” Gaethje told MMA Junkie on Friday. “Absolutely. The guy has fought so many times and he’s such a warrior in the cage and what he went through. I would love for him to do that. That’s a great idea. Best idea Max has had in a while. And he has a lot of good ideas.”

Gaethje said he hasn’t received any communication from the UFC as to whether this idea will come to fruition, but with Coleman having announced the promotion will fly him and his family to “Sin City,” things appear to be trending in the right direction.

“I haven’t talked to the UFC at all, so I have no idea,” Gaethje said. “I’ll definitely enjoy it more than (Jorge) Masvidal putting it on me (after beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291). I know that.”

Gaethje, 35, is chomping at the bit to step inside the octagon at UFC 300 and throw down with Holloway, 32, in a matchup of two of the most exciting fighters in promotional history. It could be a potentially historic moment for Gaethje, too, as he can become the first to successfully defend the BMF title, which would mean a lot to him.

“Anytime you can be the first at anything, it’s pretty special,” Gaethje said. “Especially when it’s a positive thing. So I definitely like it and it’d be great for my legacy.”

