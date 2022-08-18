Mets top prospect Brett Baty absolutely crushed a home run on his first-ever MLB swing and his family went bonkers
What a moment for Brett Baty and family!
The 22-year-old third baseman became the fifth player in New York Mets history to homer in his first big league at-bat Wednesday night, launching a two-run shot into the right-field seats against the Atlanta Braves. With a runner aboard and the Mets already up 2-0 in the second inning on back-to-back homers in the opening frame, Baty took a ball from Jake Odorizzi before connecting with a hanging curve. Baty's mother, father, sister and other relatives who flew in on short notice for the occasion leaped from their seats at Truist Park.
Mets Prospective's Joe DeMayo reacts to the New York Mets’ decision to promote 3B and No. 2 prospect Brett Baty to the big league club on Tuesday.
On Baseball Night in New York, Sal Licata, John Harper, Sarah Langs and Terry Collins take a look what scouts are saying about Brett Baty. and their expectations following his call up.
