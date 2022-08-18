Mets top prospect Brett Baty absolutely crushed a home run on his first-ever MLB swing and his family went bonkers

Associated Press

The 22-year-old third baseman became the fifth player in New York Mets history to homer in his first big league at-bat Wednesday night, launching a two-run shot into the right-field seats against the Atlanta Braves. With a runner aboard and the Mets already up 2-0 in the second inning on back-to-back homers in the opening frame, Baty took a ball from Jake Odorizzi before connecting with a hanging curve. Baty's mother, father, sister and other relatives who flew in on short notice for the occasion leaped from their seats at Truist Park.