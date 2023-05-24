Justin Fields worried about wins, not contract entering critical season

Fields worried about wins, not contract entering critical season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The gravity of the upcoming Bears season isn't lost on quarterback Justin Fields.

The 24-year-old is acutely aware that general manager Ryan Poles spent the offseason surrounding him with the pieces required to sink or swim during a critical third season. Fields also surely knows that should he thrive as expected this fall, a massive contract extension will be waiting.

But dollars and cents aren't driving the Bears' young signal-caller.

"I'm not worried about contracts, I'm worried about wins. I could care less," Fields said Tuesday after the Bears' second OTA practice at Halas Hall.

"Every year's a big year," Fields said. "Yeah. I don't really have anything to expand on that. For me, every year's a big year and I'm excited to show it."

Whether or not it's at the forefront of Fields' mind, it's only human for him to feel the weight of the upcoming season. A successful season means he'll cement himself as the Bears' franchise quarterback and be in line for a huge day- one that will likely have his average annual value in the $50 million range.

But if Fields flops this fall, he'll enter an uncertain phase of his NFL career, and the Bears will have to decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

Fields' offseason started with the Bears owning the No. 1 pick. Despite calls from some fans and media for the Bears to use that to draft a different quarterback, Fields never doubted his place was in Chicago.

"No. Not really," Fields said when asked if he thought the Bears might draft his replacement.

Fields understands the stakes for the upcoming season. While he never made excuses during his turbulent and chaotic first two seasons in Chicago, he knows that if the offense fails this season, it will likely fall squarely on his shoulders.

The new additions and the Bears' investment in Fields add pressure. Of that, there's no doubt. But it has given Fields more confidence in the path he's about to traverse.

"It’s a great feeling," Fields said. "The coaches trust me, I trust them. Everybody in the building knows the kind of leader and person I am. I’m just excited to be able to lead this team and to be able to reach new heights.”

If Fields and the Bears reach those new heights, the contract that comes with being a franchise quarterback will be waiting when they arrive.

