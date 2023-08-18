Justin Fields won't play preseason game vs. Colts
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields and other started will sit against the Colts on Saturday
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
