Justin Fields: Win on Sunday would mean a lot to the Bears

The Bears' season will be over whether they win, lose or draw on Sunday, but that doesn't mean they are heading into their game against the Packers without care for the result.

A win will put the Packers into the playoffs and Bears quarterback Justin Fields made it clear on Wednesday that keeping that from happening is motivation enough for the team to come up with a big effort in Green Bay.

“I think it would mean a lot to the team, the fans, the city,” Fields said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think it’d be great. We know Green Bay’s playing for a lot, what’s at stake. They’re playing for a playoff spot right now. So I just think that with all of that on the table it would be a great feeling to end the season with a win in Lambeau up there.”

Fields left out what a win would mean for him, but it would be a good final act as the Bears move toward some big decisions this offseason. With the first overall pick in the draft, the Bears have a choice to make about picking one of the top quarterbacks coming out of college or committing to Fields as he moves into his fourth NFL season.

There will be arguments on both sides, to be sure, but leading the Bears to wins in five of their final six games while showing off improved play makes Fields a more appealing option than he was at the start of the year.