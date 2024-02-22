Justin Fields wants to stay in Chicago: ‘I can't see myself playing in another place'

Justin Fields could be traded this offseason for the first time in his career.

But would he prefer to stay in Chicago?

"Yeah, of course. Of course, I want to stay," Fields told the St. Brown brothers on "The 33rd Team." "To be honest, bruh, I be tryna like ... with all the talk [about Caleb Williams, his trade rumors, etc.] it's hard to just, you know, be in one place. But I can't see myself playing in another place.

"If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans there, they're great. It's a business. I ain't got no control over it. Whatever happens, happens."

Fields has been in Chicago for three years. The Bears traded up in the 2020 NFL draft to acquire him with the No. 11 pick. Then, he was thought to be the next signal caller for the Bears.

But after three seasons of uncertain play at the position, the Bears might turn in another direction. USC's Caleb Williams has been touted this offseason as a generational talent. And with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bears have the outright chance to take him.

In case you've been living under a rock, the Fields vs. Williams debate has dominated offseason talks for the Bears. But Fields is over those talks and simply wants to know his next steps.

"I feel like the biggest thing with all of this going on right now, I just want it to be over," Fields said. "Like, just let me know if I'm getting traded. Let me know if I'm staying, this and that."

Fields mentioned he enjoys watching film during the offseason. But without a concrete team to watch film for, it becomes an exercise of futility.

So where could Fields be traded to this offseason?

His hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons, has dominated rumors. They need a new quarterback and they just hired a new coaching staff with head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

What would Fields think of playing for the Falcons?

"I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team," Fields said. "Of course, Bijan [Robinson]. They got my boy Kyle [Pitts] there. Of course, Drake [London]. They probably need one more receiver, but they definitely got some guys over there. And their defense was good this year, too."

If you're one who reads deep into the tea leaves, he follows all three of those names he mentioned on social media. But, Fields disproved the theory of his social media giving context to his offseason, as he told the St. Brown brothers he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram to declutter his timeline.

Don't get it twisted, the Falcons are a viable option. And according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there's a buzz around the league about the Falcons' interest in Fields.

"With the Falcons, there is absolutely a building buzz among the NFL that the Falcons would be in play for Justin Fields," Schultz said.

"And it's my understanding that Fields at this point probably commands a late first-round pick. So you can get real value for him. Ideally, allow him to restart his career somewhere else."

