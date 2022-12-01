Justin Fields upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

There’s some good news out of Chicago on the injury front.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been upgraded from limited in Wednesday’s practice to a full participant in Thursday’s session.

Fields is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and missed last week’s game. But the fact that he’s a full participant on Thursday is a good sign for his potential availability for this weekend’s game against the Packers.

Backup Trevor Siemain started last week’s game despite suffering an oblique injury during warm-ups. But he was out of practice for the second consecutive day.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom (ankle/knee), defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive back Kyler Gordon (concussion), and receiver Dante Pettis (illness) also did not practice on Thursday.

But offensive lineman Riley Reiff (back) got on the field in a limited capacity after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle) remained limited.

And finally, receiver Chase Claypool (knee) was also upgraded from limited to full.

