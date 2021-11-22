Bears quarterback Justin Fields left today’s game with what the team termed a rib injury, but he may have injured more than just that.

Jay Glazer reported on FOX that Fields is currently undergoing examinations to determine not only the extent of his rib injury, but also whether he has damaged his spleen.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the game that he doesn’t know how serious Fields’ injury is, but it sounds like something that would be hard to come back from on a short week. The Bears are at Detroit on Thanksgiving.

If Fields can’t go, the Bears would again turn to Andy Dalton as the starter.

Justin Fields undergoing examination for injuries to ribs, spleen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk