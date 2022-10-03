Justin Fields was under pressure for 50 percent of his dropbacks

Fields was under pressure on 50 percent of dropbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields was pressured on over 50 percent of his dropbacks during the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, according to Lorin Cox.

Impressively, Fields' stat line looked much improved when he has a clean pocket. This isn't a surprise, since fans know he has the arm talent and vision to make the correct throws.

Nonetheless, for the majority of the game, and this season, Fields was under pressure. The offensive line has shown flashes of success, especially when rushing the ball, but struggles to give Fields a clean look.

The Bears will face a difficult defense with the likings of Danielle Hunter, Z'Darius Smith and Eric Kendricks on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

