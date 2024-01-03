Justin Fields unbothered by future uncertainty as potential Bears finale arrives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields has refused to let his mind wander to what might come next this season.

The Bears quarterback is aware of all the chatter about his uncertain future with the organization. He has fielded questions expertly all season, always deflecting and focusing on the present. His mind has never strayed, at least publicly, from the task at hand and preparing for that week's opponent.

But as the Bears arrive at Week 18 and Fields prepares for what could potentially be his Chicago finale, there was the potential Wednesday for Fields to open up about what happens next week when there is no opponent to prepare for. Will his mind drift to the unknown then? What will he focus on when the opponent is his own future whose direction he doesn't control?

If anyone thought Fields would stray from the expected talking points, they haven't been paying attention.

"I don't even know if we're going to get next week," Fields said Wednesday. "So I'm just worried about the rest of the day and the rest of the night. So I've got these meetings I'm about to head to. Like I said, we've got a game Sunday. I'm not focused on what happens after that."

Fields was tremendous Sunday during a 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. In what could potentially be his final start as the Bears' quarterback at Soldier Field, Fields went 20-for-32 for 268 yards and one touchdown while adding 45 yards and one score on the ground.

Fields said it was a game he'd "remember for the rest of his life," but noted Wednesday that having a potential statement game in the Bears home finale didn't move the needle for him.

"I’m just doing my job at the end of the day," Fields said Wednesday when asked if he got any satisfaction out of playing his best in that moment. "I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. In my eyes, I could’ve played better. Didn’t play good enough, but like I said, good team win, and everybody played well on all three phases of the football. Good team win."

With the Bears securing the No. 1 overall pick Sunday via the Carolina Panthers, Fields' future in Chicago will continue to be Topic 1A, 1B, and 1C this offseason.

But that's for everyone else to discuss and for general manager Ryan Poles to decide.

Fields knows all he can do is finish his season on a high note and wait to hear what the Bears decide.

"Shoot, none of us really have control over our future," Fields said last week. "The only person who really has control over it is God, and shoot, if he has control over it, then I'm good. So whatever he does with my life, I'm good with that.

"I've been in this position before, so you know, there's no point because he's going to take care of everything for me. So I'll be good."

Fields answered a few more questions Wednesday, potentially his last time at the Halas Hall podium.

Then, he grabbed his bag and headed off into the bowels of the building to work on the game plan for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

That's all that matters. The rest is a discussion for another day.

