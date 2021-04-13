Justin Fields, Trey Lance incorporating Kyle Shanahan drills into Pro Days

If the 49ers are already set on taking Alabama quarterback Mac Jones No. 3 overall, they’re going to great lengths to try and talk themselves out of it.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Monday said on NFL Network that Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance will both mix in some drills specific to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s practices in an effort to simulate a private workout.

“What those quarterbacks are going to do on the field is going to be a mix of their original Pro Day, mixed with some drills and throws that Kyle Shanahan uses in practice,” Pelissero said. “In other words, no, you cannot do private workouts this year, but this is about as close as you’re going to get to what a private workout otherwise would look like.”

It’s not a huge surprise to see those quarterbacks incorporate those elements into their second Pro Days given the way Jones added more boot actions and throws on the run to help display some of his athleticism during his second Pro Day.

While Pro Days typically don’t carry a ton of weight for top prospects, they could be difference makers for the 49ers who haven’t gotten to work out privately with either Lance or Fields yet. Not to mention Lance has played only one game since the 2019 season, and San Francisco may need to see him up close to help corroborate what they saw on film.

The 49ers QB rumor mill hasn’t stopped churning since they traded up to No. 3 in the draft. Strong Pro Days from Lance and Fields could wind up kicking it into high gear for final week-plus leading up to the draft.