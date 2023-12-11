Justin Fields tops 2,000 career rushing yards in his 36th game

Justin Fields is well on his way to being one of the most productive running quarterbacks in NFL history.

Fields had 58 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 28-13 win over the Lions today, and that put Fields over 2,000 rushing yards in his NFL career.

Fields now has 2,021 career rushing yards in just 36 games. He's only the third quarterback in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in his first three seasons. Lamar Jackson had 2,906 rushing yards in his first three seasons, while Cam Newton had 2,032 in his first three seasons. Fields won't catch Jackson's three-year total, but he should pass Newton's total next week.

The NFL's all-time record for rushing yards for a quarterback is 6,109 by Michael Vick. Jackson is 1,028 yards behind Vick and has an excellent chance of catching him within the next year or two. Fields is further back and will need several years to get into the 6,000-yard range, but if he stays healthy he's going to reach the upper echelon of running quarterbacks in league history.