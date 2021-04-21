Quarterback Justin Fields has shared some medical information with teams ahead of next week’s draft.

NFL Media reports that Fields has informed teams that he is managing epilepsy. The neurological condition can cause seizures and is usually treated with medication, although different cases can call for different medical approaches.

Per the report, Fields has not been affected by the condition on the football field and that his symptoms have been less frequent in recent years. Other members of Fields’ family have outgrown the condition in their 20s and doctors believe that could be the case for Fields as well.

Those are promising signs for Fields’ future health, but teams are still likely to have a few questions to throw his way before deciding about using a high draft pick on the quarterback.

Justin Fields told NFL teams he is managing epilepsy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk