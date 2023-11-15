Justin Fields: Thumb injury isn't 100% healed, but feels good

Bears quarterback Justin Fields says the injured right thumb that has kept him out for the last month is still not fully healed, but is good enough that he expects to start on Sunday against the Lions.

"It's not 100 percent, but it feels good. There's still a little bit of healing left, but it's stable," Fields said.

Fields said the time off has him eager to get back out there, and that he wanted to play last week against the Panthers, but the Bears' trainer urged him to wait another week.

"Feels pretty good," Fields said. "Feels good to throw, arm feels fresh."

Fields is not sure if he'll tape the thumb or wear a glove for Sunday's game, but he's eager to put himself to the test again.

"I'm really excited. the longer I was out the more I wanted to play," Fields said.

Asked if the injury would affect his ball security, Fields said, "I wouldn't be playing if it was going to affect that."