Justin Fields throws first touchdown of the preseason

Justin Fields has his first touchdown of the preseason.

On 1st-and-5 off of a Cleveland Browns penalty, Fields took snap in the shotgun and delivered a textbook throw to tight end Ryan Griffin for a 22-yard touchdown. The touchdown marked Fields' first of the preseason.

After going three-and-out on the team's first offensive drive, Fields led the team to a seven play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown score. Fields fended off the adversity of another late hit (experienced two in his first preseason game against the Chiefs) to deliver a fantastic strike.

Fields and the starters are expected to play the entirety of the first half in preparation for the Bears' first regular season game versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field.

