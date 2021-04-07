Justin Fields to throw at second NFL Draft pro day; 49ers expected to attend

49ers expected to attend Fields' second pro day next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch said they would get an in-person look at Justin Fields ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, and that chance will occur on April 14.

Fields' agent signaled that the Ohio State star would throw at a second pro day on April 14. Shanahan and Lynch missed Fields' first pro day after electing to attend Alabama's second pro day in Tuscaloosa to get a look at Mac Jones.

Per Justin Fields' agent, the plan right now is for Fields to throw again when Ohio State holds pro day No. 2 on April 14. Kyle Shanahan has signaled that the 49ers will be on hand. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 7, 2021

"Also, Alabama has already had one. This is their second one. Just talking with Fields' agent and everything, we'll get another one from him too. So we'll be able to see him so that kind of made it an easy decision," Shanahan said of his and Lynch's decision to watch Jones instead of Fields.

The 49ers sent assistant general manager Adam Peters among others to watch Fields' first pro day.

After Fields put on a show while Lynch and Shanahan were at Alabama, the star signal-caller noted he'd have no problem throwing again for any team that wanted another look.

"It really doesn’t just happen one time,” Fields told NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala after his pro day. “I want to show I do the same thing every day.”

The 49ers own the No. 3 overall pick after pulling off their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan and Lynch noted they made the deal knowing there were three top-level quarterbacks in the class, and that "four and five could get there."

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson presumably are two of the three quarterbacks Shanahan alluded to. As for No. 3, that decision will be between Fields, Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. Lynch and Shanahan were not at Lance's pro day because the 49ers had not yet made the move up to No. 3, but Lance reportedly is thinking about holding another pro day ahead of the draft.

Shanahan and Lynch's future will be directly tied to whomever they select at No. 3. The 49ers are keeping everything close to the vest at the moment. Most draft experts and analysts believe Jones will be the choice, but it would be foolish to count out Fields who has the type of elite arm talent and high-level athleticism that will be hard to pass up.

