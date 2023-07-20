Justin Fields: I will throw for 4,000 yards, I plan to do it this year

In the long history of the Chicago Bears franchise, they've never had a 4,000-yard passer. Justin Fields plans to change that.

Asked on the All Things Covered podcast if he will be the first Bears quarterback to reach 4,000 yards, Fields said he expects it to happen in the 2023 season.

"I will. I plan on doing it this year, too. I plan on doing it this year," Fields said.

The Bears franchise record is 3,838 passing yards in a season, set by Erik Kramer in 1995. Given the statistical explosion of NFL passing offenses over the last quarter century, it's rather shocking that a franchise passing record set in 1995 remains in place.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Other Bears quarterbacks have approached Kramer's mark; Jay Cutler hit 3,000 yards five times for the Bears, and Mitchell Trubisky did it twice. But the 4,000-yard mark hasn't been approached in Chicago.

Fields led all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards last season, but he totaled just 2,242 yards passing. He thinks he can nearly double that total this year.