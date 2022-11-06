Justin Fields takes off on 61-yard touchdown run for the Bears

Justin Fields is slowly coming around for the Chicago Bears. He’s turning into a dual-threat quarterback while blossoming.

Against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Fields found open space and took off for the end zone.

He found it 61 yards later and the Bears were within 28-25 after the PAT.

Fields had thrown a pair of TD passes and was over the 100-yard mark rushing.

JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥 📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS

