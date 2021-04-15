Justin Fields’ Superpower and Kryptonite

As part of our comic book superhero series on the top 5 quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm reveals the superpower and kryptonite of the Ohio State quarterback.

Recommended Stories

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA draft, but won't hire an agent

    Scotty Pippen Jr. will find out how NBA teams feel about his ability.

  • Ranking the five worst receiving corps in fantasy football

    Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don recap the 49ers trade for the #3 pick and analyze some notable picks in early fantasy drafts.

  • Jackson's jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Westbrook posts 24th triple-double of season in Wizards' win

    SACRAMENTO (AP) Russell Westbrook recorded his 170th career triple-double, Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and the Washington Wizards ended their longest road trip of the season by beating the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Wednesday night. Westbrook had 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds for his sixth consecutive triple-double and the 24th of the season. Oscar Robertson holds the NBA record for career triple-doubles with 181.

  • Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain as Warriors' all-time leading scorer on 53-point night

    Chamberlain's record set in less than six seasons stood since 1965.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/12/2021

  • Work-life harmony making Robert Whittaker more dangerous in the cage

    Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.

  • Tiger Woods, golf world congratulate Hideki Matsuyama after historic Masters win

    "This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."

  • Jordan Poole with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/12/2021

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • Delon Wright with a buzzer beater vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Delon Wright (Sacramento Kings) with a buzzer beater vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/12/2021

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.

  • Robert Whittaker previews Kelvin Gastelum bout, says he's due for a finish

    Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker chats with Kevin Iole about finally facing Kelvin Gastelum after their first fight in 2019 was canceled.

  • Punter Marquette King, out of NFL since 2018, wonders why he has been shunned by league

    Marquette King hasn't punted in two full seasons.