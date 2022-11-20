Justin Fields stayed in game despite left shoulder injury, hamstring cramps

Michael David Smith
Bears quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t at 100 percent late in today’s loss to the Falcons.

Fields did not miss a play, but he said after the game that he was dealing with a left shoulder injury and hamstring cramps.

Fields said he suffered the non-throwing shoulder injury when he was tackled on the first play of the Bears’ last offensive drive. That drive ended with Fields throwing a game-sealing interception.

And Fields also said he had been dealing with hamstring cramps during the game. Those cramps did not stop him from running for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Fields said he will continue to be evaluated this week.

