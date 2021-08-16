Will Justin Fields start Week One against the Rams?

The Bears ostensibly would like to use the Patrick Mahomes approach with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, parking him for most if not all of the year and getting him ready for 2022. Or maybe they want that to be the safer option, in the event Fields doesn’t quickly develop into a guy who is immediately ready to go.

If he does quickly develop into a guy who is ready to go, then what? They promised Andy Dalton upon signing him that he’d be the starter. But the Bears aren’t bound to anything other than to pay Dalton the agreed rate for the 2021 season; if Fields is clearly better, Fields should play.

The fans undoubtedly want Fields. They did before Saturday’s preseason opener, and nothing that happened against the Dolphins has diminished the clamoring for the rookie.

The wishes of the players will go a long way toward resolving the situation. If the locker room lines up behind Fields, it will be very hard to keep him on the sidelines.

And while he looked good, there is plenty of room for improvement. Consider the attached discussion from Monday’s PFT Live regarding one specific nuance as it relates to spotting opportunities in the passing game, something that Fields and other young quarterbacks will be expected to develop as they get more NFL experience.

If Fields continues to improve, maybe we’ll see him on three weeks and six days, when the Bears launch the season with a game against the Rams in L.A.

