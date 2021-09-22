Justin Fields will start at QB for Chicago Bears against Cleveland Browns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The inevitable has happened in Chicago, though it is more because of injury than hurting Andy Dalton’s feelings.
Coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that No. 1 draft pick Justin Fields will start for the Bears when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 3.
Dalton suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and he will not be ready to go against the Browns.
Fields played college ball in Ohio — Columbus — for the Buckeyes, so this will be a homecoming of sorts.
He was taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Thus far, Fields has thrown 15 passes, completing 8 for 70 yards and one pick.
He also has 11 rushes for 34 yards and a TD.