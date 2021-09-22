Justin Fields will start for the Bears on Sunday in Cleveland.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced today that Fields will start.

Nagy said Andy Dalton, who has started the first two games of the season, is still “battling through” the knee injury he suffered in last week’s win over the Bengals. Nagy is continuing to insist that Dalton is the starter when healthy, so Fields will only start until Dalton can return.

Nick Foles will serve as the Bears’ backup quarterback on Sunday.

Justin Fields to start for Bears vs. Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk