Justin Fields will start in Bears’ preseason finale vs. Titans

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get the start for the Bears in their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, Matt Nagy announced Tuesday.

Nagy said that Andy Dalton won’t play because he’s the Week 1 starter, something he’s reiterated from the start.

When asked about Fields’ next opportunity to be a starter for the Bears, Nagy explained it’ll be solely based on Dalton’s performance, which makes you wonder how short his leash is.

“Like every position, the quarterbacks will be evaluated daily,” Nagy said.

