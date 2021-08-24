Bears fans are getting their wish. At least for one preseason game.

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy said today that Justin Fields will start the Bears’ third and final preseason game, which takes place Saturday at Tennessee. But Nagy added that Andy Dalton remains the Bears’ starter for Week One of the regular season.

Dalton has been subpar during the preseason, and Fields has had some spectacular highlights, and Bears fans have made it known that they want Fields to be the starter. If Fields has a great game on Saturday night, perhaps it’s possible that he could change Nagy’s mind and give the fans what they want.

But more likely, Nagy’s mind is made up, and Fields will head back to the sideline when the regular season begins.

Justin Fields to start Bears’ next preseason game, Andy Dalton remains Week One starter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk