How is Justin Fields spending his offseason? Hitting half-court shots and hanging out with Michael Vick

While he posted a record of 3-12 last season for the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields has high expectations heading into his third season as an NFL quarterback.

Finishing the 2023 season with 2,242 passing yards, 1,143 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns the former Ohio State quarterback led the NFL in yards per carry, averaging 7.1 yards each time he touched the football. He also broke the record for most rushing yards by an NFL quarterback in a single regular-season game with 178 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins Nov. 6.

This offseason, Fields seems to be getting extra help on the practice field from the quarterback he took that single-game record from.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More: Justin Fields to Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Chicago Bears pick Ohio State WR in 2023 NFL mock draft

Fields was seen with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who rushed for 173 yards against the Minnesota Vikings with the Atlanta Falcons in 2002.

In 13 seasons mostly with the Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, Vick rushed for 6,109 yards and led the league in yards per attempt five times.

Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky reaches for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vick had only one 1,000-yard rushing season in 2006, but never had as many rushing yards as Fields did with the Bears in 2022.

Advertisement

Justin Fields shows off skills on basketball court

Fields was not only looking to hone his football skills with Vick this offseason. He was also showing off what he can do on the basketball court.

On the last day of the Bears' organized team activities, the team was at the United Center, the home of the Chicago Bulls, putting up shots.

Got a team full of ballers 😤 pic.twitter.com/huHZnDT4e0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 9, 2023

While there, Fields casually drained a 3-point shot attempt from the Bulls logo at center court.

Advertisement

"This is for the (people) who keep sayin I missed it," Fields posted on his Instagram story.

Justin Fields from the logo. pic.twitter.com/MYO2XhUVk8 — BFR (@bfrmedia) June 8, 2023

After preseason games against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, Fields and the Bears will open the 2023 season at home against the Green Bay Packers Sept. 10.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Justin Fields hits half-court shots, hangs out with Michael Vick