Justin Fields ‘special talents' make it easy for Bears to build around him

NBC Sports Chicago

On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, Dave Wannstedt, Josh Schrock and Sean Hammond join Laurence Holmes to discuss the Bears victory over the Lions. Schrock talks about the improvements they have seen from Justin Fields and what it means for his future with the franchise

