Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has made his NFL debut, and fans in Chicago are liking what they’re seeing.

Fields looks poised and in command of the Bears’ offense as he led them on back-to-back scoring drives, first leading the Bears into field goal range as the first half expired, and then running for a touchdown to conclude the first drive of the second half. On the second drive of the second half, Fields made moves with both his arm and his legs, concluding the drive with a touchdown pass.

Not everything was perfect: On back-to-back plays in the second quarter, Fields threw a pass that easily could have been intercepted, then fumbled and was lucky not to lose it. But generally speaking, Fields passed his first test.

Perhaps more importantly, Fields looked better than Andy Dalton, who started the game, played two series, and led the Bears’ offense to two three-and-outs.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has insisted that Dalton will be the Bears’ starter in Week One. If Fields and Dalton keep playing the way they’ve played today, Nagy may change his mind.

Justin Fields has solid performance in Bears’ preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk