Bears quarterback Justin Fields is off to a hot start against the Packers.

Fields, who missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, looks none the worse for wear today against the Packers. He scored a sensational 55-yard rushing touchdown, and he’s also 7-for-9 for 126 yards passing midway through the second quarter.

Fields is the first quarterback with a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games since Johnny Lujack in 1950.

Aaron Rodgers has also been struggling with injuries, and the Packers’ offense doesn’t look so good. It’s fair to wonder whether the Packers may be close to shutting Rodgers down and replacing him with Jordan Love, because this Packers team is going nowhere.

The Bears lead 16-3 in the second quarter.

Justin Fields shakes off injury and starts strong for Bears vs. Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk