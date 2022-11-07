The best quarterback from the class of 2021 may be Justin Fields.

On Sunday, Fields did something no NFL quarterback has done since at least 1940. Fields rushed for 178 yards. That surpassed the prior record set by Michael Vick on December 1, 2002.

Fields also accounted for four touchdowns on the day, three passing and one rushing. He became the first player in league history with at least three touchdown passes, 150 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

As a team, the Bears are grinding it out on the ground. With 252 rushing yards on Sunday, the Bears joined the 1976 Steelers in the Super Bowl era with at least 225 rushing yards in four straight games. The last time any team rushed for 200 yards in four straight games happened in 1978, when the Patriots did it.

Justin Fields sets record for most regular-season rushing yards by a quarterback, since at least 1940 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk