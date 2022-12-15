Justin Fields seeks to secure first career win vs. Eagles on Sunday

Second-year starting quarterback Justin Fields is set to play the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday, and hopes are high that he will be able to help the Chicago Bears secure their fourth victory of the season in the matchup. Fields has had a remarkable season despite his team’s struggle to get into the win column, and Chicago’s chances of finding success against the 12-1 Eagles will hinge on his performance.

The Bears have faced their share of adversity in 2022, but Fields has been a rock amid all of the moving pieces that have caused them to slide to their current record. To be sure, there remains room for improvement in his game, but his natural talent has started to push his play into more productive territory than it was last season.

If he is able to put up big numbers on the ground against Philadelphia, Chicago should stand a legitimate chance of knocking off the NFC’s top team in this Week 15 tilt. It will take a solid effort from the Bears’ defense to keep quarterback Jalen Hurts from blowing the game wide open with his exceptional cast of capable receivers in the passing game, but if they can hold up their end of the bargain, Fields should be able to help Chicago keep the score close.

This Bears team has already played every other team in the NFC East this season and is winless against the division to this point. Fields will look to reverse that trend on Sunday and seek to gash the Eagles’ defense at every opportunity he gets.

In previous matchups against NFC East opponents this year, Fields combined for 515 passing yards and three touchdowns while also managing to add 200 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Look for these numbers to improve in a game where Chicago has nothing to lose against this playoff-bound Philadelphia squad.

