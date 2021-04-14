Justin Fields' second Ohio State pro day sees 49ers send QB coach

49ers send maximum number to watch Ohio State's Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello got his second up-close look at Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday when the 49ers sent the maximum number of attendees to the star signal-caller's second pro day.

Fields' throwing session was closed to the media and it was not televised, but Ohio State shared some highlights of the event on social media.

Justin Fields showed off at his second pro day with the 49ers in attendance 🚀



Scangarello joined 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, as the club continues to evaluate its options for the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The 49ers traded up from No. 12 overall to No. 3 on March 26 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers gave up first-round picks in 2022 and ’23, as well as a third-rounder in 2022.

Scangarello also attended Fields’ first pro day on March 30 in Columbus, Ohio. Assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of college scouting Ethan Waugh represented the 49ers when Fields put on a show with his throwing ability and foot speed.

That same day, Lynch, Shanahan and area scout Steve Rubio watched Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during his pro day in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The 49ers will also be represented on Monday, April 19, at the second pro day for North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson are expected to be the first two players selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively.

In all likelihood, the 49ers will choose among Fields, Lance and Jones.

Fields performed a script of throws and quarterback movements that was tailored to the 49ers' offense.

Scangarello was the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach in 2017, when the 49ers made the midseason trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo was on the practice field for the first time on Nov. 1, 2017.

Scangarello and Garoppolo spent countless hours together to get Garoppolo ready to play on short notice. Garoppolo made his first start with the 49ers on Dec. 3 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers won their final five games of the season with Garoppolo as the starter.

Scangarello was hired as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He spent one season in that role before moving onto the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior offensive assistant.

Scangarello this offseason replaced Shane Day, the new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

