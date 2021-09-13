Justin Fields is on the board.

The rookie quarterback had played several snaps without much impact earlier in the game. But on first-and-goal from the L.A. 3, Fields took in a zone read to the right side for a touchdown — the first of his career. The touchdown pulled the Bears to within six, down 20-14.

That capped a long 16-play, 81-yard drive for Chicago that spanned most of the third quarter. Chicago converted three third downs on the possession, including an 11-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton to right end Jimmy Graham that gave the Bears first-and-goal.

Graham was being covered by cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the play.

Though the Bears scored, there are more injury concerns for the club. Backup left tackle Larry Borom exited during the drive with an apparent leg injury. He walked off the field gingerly with trainers and tossed his helmet on the sideline in frustration.

Running back David Montgomery also headed to the locker room on the possession. The Bears have yet to announce an injury update for either player.

Justin Fields scores his first touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk