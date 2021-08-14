Justin Fields scores first Bears touchdown of preseason
WATCH: Justin Fields scores first Bears touchdown on scramble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Most of the first half for the Bears offense was undeniably ugly. There were passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, numerous false starts and the team didn’t notch a first down until there were only 27 seconds left in the second quarter.
But oh my how quickly things can change.
Justin Fields came out firing to start the third quarter, using his legs to extend plays, and dropping dimes on deep balls too. Then it all culminated with this eight-yard scramble for a touchdown.
This is exactly what Bears fans have been waiting all offseason to see. Fields is nearly brought down for a sack, evades the pressure, scans downfield, directs some traffic, then pulls the ball down and scores himself. Cue “Bear Down.”
The Bears got into striking range with this well-placed ball to Rodney Adams.
It didn’t take long for Fields to reproduce either. The very next drive he was methodical again, and hit a WIDE open Jesse James for another score.
Look out NFL, you’re officially on watch.
