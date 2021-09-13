Justin Fields says NFL debut was surreal experience

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields made his NFL debut Sunday night, albeit in limited reps as a backup to Andy Dalton in the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Rams.

Fields’ status as a backup didn’t lessen the magnitude of stepping onto an NFL field for his first regular-season action.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was doing that during the game, I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy,’” Fields said after the game. “And then at halftime, I was like, ‘Yo, this is still crazy.’ It was definitely awesome getting out there, and just being on the field. Earlier today I was thinking一 I never thought I’d be in this position, so just me being here was amazing. I’m just grateful for it, for sure.”

Fields threw two passes and ran once, for a three-yard touchdown, and did enough in his limited reps to cause the cries for his depth-chart promotion to grow louder.

And while it’s unlikely Fields will unseat Dalton as the starter in Week 2, the reps he gained in Week 1 were helpful, he said.

“You get a feel for the atmosphere, see how fast those guys are coming. Kinda see it’s different behind the O-line, and just the D-line, and stuff like that. It’s different when you’re on the field rather than being on the sideline… just being out there and getting used to the speed and stuff.”