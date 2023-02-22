Justin Fields says that he’d draft this Buckeye if he were GM of the Bears

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showed the world what he can do during the last half of this past season. And while the wins didn’t follow, there’s no denying the talent and abilities that Fields possesses that can be built around for years to come.

The Chicago Bears are tasked with exactly that as they get ready for the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, one in which the “Monsters of the Midway” own the No. 1 overall pick. But what if Fields were the acting General Manager? Who would he pick to help move the team in the right direction?

The former Heisman finalist was asked that very question while being interviewed by Barstool Sports, “Pardon My Take” podcast recently, and maybe not so surprisingly, he named an Ohio State player.

“Depends what pick we have … I’m going my man Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Fields said. “I’ve seen him in action. I’ve seen how he can separate himself like that. His body control is crazy. He didn’t get to play this past year. He didn’t get to show what he could do, so I’m hoping he falls to us somehow.”

Fields went on to list other options but then circled back to Smith-Njigba as someone he thinks could really help the team.

“We do have some help that we need in the trenches,” Fields continued. “A lot of people are talking about us taking Jalen Carter or Will Anderson. We’ll see what happens. I’m guessing we’ll get one of those guys and maybe some guys in free agency, but one guy I would love to have is Jaxon Smith-Njigba for sure.”

Who would Justin Fields take in the first round if he were GM of the Bears? His guy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba @jaxon_smith1#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EdQPou3diI — AthletesInSpace (@AthletesInSpace) February 16, 2023

OK. Sign us up. Bears fan or not, getting that connection between two former OSU greats on the same team might make the television executives in charge of the games the Columbus market gets access to be tailored around Chicago games when it makes sense.

Here’s to hoping that happens when we all sit down in front of the 2023 NFL draft in April.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire