BamaInsider

All eyes will be on Mac Jones as the Alabama quarterback takes part in his second pro day Tuesday. The most notable of those onlookers will be San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, who will both reportedly be in Tuscaloosa, Ala. to take in the workout. According to a report from NBC Sports’ Peter King, Shanahan and Lynch will attend Jones’ workout while 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters will be in Columbus, Ohio to take in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ pro day which will also take place Tuesday.