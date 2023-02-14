Justin Fields said 'no doubt' he'd love if Bears draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Fields said 'no doubt' he'd love if Bears draft Smith-Njigba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears need help at wide receiver. With a thin crop of wide receivers at free agent, currently, they might need to turn to the draft.

And there is one name that intrigues franchise quarterback Justin Fields.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The two were teammates at Ohio State so there is some chemistry there already, which would allow him to integrate into the offense more effectively.

From Bleacher Report's interview with Fields:

Of note, he said he would "no doubt" love it if the Bears ended up with former Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the draft. Considering Smith-Njigba led a 2021 Buckeyes team that also had Chris Olave and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson with 1,606 receiving yards, he would be a major boost to the wide receiver group.

Fans have seen the way Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have thrived for the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans would be hoping a Fields and Smith-Njigba duo could do the same.

The Bears already traded a second-round pick for Chase Claypool to address the wide receiver needs. The wide receiver free agent class could improve with salary cap casualties. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is one of the names that could unexpectedly join the free agent pool.

And then of course there are trades and Tee Higgins has been the focal point of trade talks.

Drafting Smith-Njigba would be preferable over trading more assets for a wide receiver. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick and Smith-Njigba is projected as a late first-rounder. The Bears would likely need to trade down to get him.

