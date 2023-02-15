Justin Fields runs through who he would want the Bears to draft

Fields names who he would want the Bears to draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Usually, players don't often walk into a general manager's neck of the woods and give their take on who the team should bring in for reinforcements.

But, Justin Fields mentioned a few players he wouldn't mind seeing don a Bears jersey next season on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Barstool Sports.

First things first, wearing the hypothetical general manager hat, he would put his trade rumors to rest.

"I'm not gonna trade myself," Fields said.

From there, Fields mentioned the team's most obvious need that will likely be addressed in the upcoming draft – whether it be with the team's first-round pick or later in the draft.

"We do have some help that we need in the trenches," Fields said. "A lot of people are talking about us taking Jalen Carter or Will Anderson. We'll see what happens. I'm guessing we'll get one of those guys and maybe some guys in free agency."

Most of the Bears' offseason talk has speculated the drafting of those two names, as the biggest outliers of all the defensive prospects. The Bears owned the worst defensive line core last season, achieving the lowest number of sacks on the season and allowing the second-most rushing yards per game.

Further, Fields mentioned one name he would love to fall to the Bears.

"Depends (on) what pick we have. I'm going my man Jaxon Smith-Njigba," Fields said. "I've seen him in action. I've seen how he can separate himself like that. His body control is crazy. He didn't get to play this past year. He didn't get to show what he could do.

"I'm hoping he falls to us somehow."

Smith-Njigba, a former teammate of Fields' at Ohio State, played in just three games this season, nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out for most of the year. Come time to play in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, reports indicated he was healthy, but planned to protect his health for the NFL draft.

He is projected to be a late first-rounder or early second-round draft pick, giving the Bears a chance if they trade down in the draft for more picks.

During his sophomore season, Smith-Njigba caught for over 1,606 yards on 95 receptions, going for nine receiving touchdowns. He averaged an eye-popping 16.6 yards per catch in 13 games.

The Bears could use help with their pass-catching group, too. They had just one receiver catch for over 500 yards last season – Cole Kmet. Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool both struggled last season, showing a need for more pass-catchers on the roster.

Fields needs help on offense, particularly in the passing game. As an alternative to their passing game, the Bears used him on the ground, as he ran for over 1,100 yards last season. Next season, he and the Bears would like to make use of his arm.

