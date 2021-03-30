Justin Fields runs blistering 40 at Ohio State Pro Day

Barry Werner
·1 min read
There is no question about Justin Fields’ legs.

The Ohio State QB ran a 4.44 40 on Tuesday as Ohio State held its Pro Day.

That is moving and the question becomes where will he land in the NFL Draft, which starts April 29.

