Bears coach Matt Nagy is continuing to insist that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will not be the regular-season starter. Instead, Fields will be running the scout team at practice.

Nagy said today that Fields will help the Bears’ defense prepare by running scout team in practices when the regular season starts. So for Week One, Fields will be doing his best Matthew Stafford impression to help the Bears’ defense gets ready to face the Rams’ offense.

Despite Andy Dalton struggling during the preseason while Fields made several highlight-reel plays, Nagy never wavered in his insistence that Dalton is the Bears’ starter.

At some point this season, it seems likely that Dalton will get benched for Fields. But until then, Fields is doing the work of a backup quarterback.

Justin Fields will run scout team offense at Bears’ practices when regular season starts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk