Justin Fields returns to Ohio Stadium, earns Ohio State University degree

Justin Fields returned to Ohio Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback participated in the university's spring commencement ceremony, earning his Bachelor's Degree of Science in Human Ecology.

Fields was one of seven current or former Ohio State football players that graduated Sunday along with linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, long snapper Bradley Robinson, defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie, punter Michael O'Shaughnessy and safety Kourt Williams.

Fields finished his degree during his time with the Bears, recording 4,112 passing yards, 1,1563 rushing yards — including 1,143 rushing yards in 2022 — and 34 total touchdowns in two NFL seasons.

May 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Former Ohio State football player and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields graduated during the Ohio State University's spring commencement at Ohio Stadium. Fields, who is now the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, was one of 191 current and past student-athletes to earn their degrees Sunday.

Fields as the No. 11 overall pick by the Bears in the 2021 NFL draft after two seasons as Ohio State's starting quarterback.

After transferring from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season, Fields, a former Heisman Trophy finalist, recorded 78 total touchdowns along with 5,375 passing and 867 rushing yards.

Ohio State advanced to the College Football Playoff in each season with Fields, losing to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in 2019 before the Buckeyes beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and lost to Alabama in the CFP National Championship to end the 2020 season.

