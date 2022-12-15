Justin Fields returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields was feeling better enough to return to practice on Thursday, as a full participant. The Bears’ star quarterback was held out of practice entirely on Wednesday, due to an illness. The Bears didn’t share details on the nature of Fields’ illness, but said he was well enough to come into Halas Hall to prepare for the Eagles, even if he wasn’t well enough to get on the practice field. On Wednesday Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will be able to recover in time to play against the Eagles this Sunday.

David Montgomery was added to the injury report with an illness of his own, and did not participate on Thursday. Montgomery wasn’t listed at all on Wednesday’s injury report.

The Bears also got some more depth on the offensive line, since Larry Borom returned to practice, albeit as a limited participant. Thursday was the first time since injuring his knee against the Jets in Week 12. The team has made it clear they’re planning on moving forward at right tackle with a rotation between Alex Leatherwood and Riley Reiff, so it’s unclear how Borom fits in the mix now.

Chase Claypool’s status was unchanged, as he missed practice for the second day in a row due to his knee injury. Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week 13’s Packers game, but after a brief stint in the blue medical tent Claypool was able to return to play with a knee brace. After the game, Matt Eberflus made it seem like Claypool would be ok moving forward.

“He didn’t come out, he came back in, so he’s squared away on that,” Eberflus said after the Packers game.

Claypool did not talk to the media after the Packers game, and it’s unclear how his knee injury worsened.

Finally, Trevon Wesco was also listed as DNP for the second day in a row with a calf injury.

