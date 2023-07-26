Justin Fields reportedly turned down Netflix documentary on NFL quarterbacks

Most know former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from his exploits on the football field in college, and now, the pros. But before that, many got to know Fields when he was in high school and a part of a Netflix documentary, “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”

Cameras followed Fields on and off the field as he battled through his senior year of high school in Georgia prior to him committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Fast forward to today, and Netflix has another quarterback documentary, but in the NFL. It is titled simply “Quarterback,” and it follows a handful of NFL quarterbacks through the season to get to know them as well beyond the playing field and on it with behind-the-scenes action.

According to Fields, he was approached by Netflix to be presumably on season 2 of “Quarterback,” but turned it down.

There’s no word on why Fields turned down the opportunity, but it sure would have been fun to have seen a camera follow the former Ohio State star around as he potentially blossoms into an NFL star.

We can’t blame him for wanting to focus on the season and his team alone, however. You can still watch the documentary, but with the Bills’ Josh Allen, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, and Aaron Rogers of — yes, the New York Jets.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire