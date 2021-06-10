Justin Fields reportedly finalizes deal with Chicago Bears

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has now officially put pen to paper as a Chicago Bear. According to news first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com with several other media outlets also reporting the news.

According to sources close to Pelissero and the situation, Fields’ contract comes with a hefty $11,085,056 signing bonus that’s a part of a four-year, $18,871,952 fully guaranteed contract. Those are some big numbers for a team desperate to find its face of the franchise at quarterback.

They are lofty expectations for a city over the moon with anticipation of what Fields could become for it, but the former Heisman finalist has done everything both on and off the field at this very early pace to make many a believer.

The #Bears agreed to terms with first-round pick Justin Fields on a fully guaranteed four-year, $18,871,952 contract that includes a $11,085,056 signing bonus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

Congrats to Justin, and we can’t wait to see you on the field in Chicago this fall.

List

Ohio State football NFL draft player signing tracker

Ohio State football 2021 NFL draft player signing tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.